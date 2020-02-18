    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      It’s Official! Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin To Feature In Hindi Remake Of Run Lola Run

      By
      |

      Taapsee Pannu, who is currently giving back-to-back hits, is all set to feature in the Hindi remake of German film, Run Lola Run. The film is titled Looop Lapeta and will be helmed by Aakash Bhatia. It's scheduled to release on January 29, 2021.

      The Game Over actress will feature alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin in the film. Run Lola Run is one of the most popular films and was Germany's official entry for Best Foreign Language category back in the 90s but couldn't win.

      Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin

      Looop Lapeta is all set to go on floors in April this year. Coming back to Taapsee, the actress has many films in her kitty. She is currently gearing up for the release of Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad, which is slated to release on February 28, 2020.

      View this post on Instagram

      Right, so here's yet another announcement from my stable. I'm on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment's crazy thriller-comedy, "LOOOP LAPETA", an adaptation of the cult classic "Run Lola Run." Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021! @tahirrajbhasin @sonypicturesin @ellipsisentertainment @bhatiaaakash @tanuj.garg @atulkasbekar @vivekkrishnani @Aayush_Blm #loooplapeta

      A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Feb 17, 2020 at 7:28pm PST

      She will also be seen opposite Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in Vinil Mathew's directorial venture Haseen Dillruba. The thriller is set to release on September 18, 2020.

      Also Read : Taapsee Pannu Says Success Has Given Her Confidence That Her Choice Of Films Are Right

      On the other hand, Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial venture, '83. He is playing Sunil Gavaskar in the film, it's slated to release on April 10, 2020.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 10:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X