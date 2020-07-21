Taapsee Pannu Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut: Someone Is Really Concerned About Our Bills And EMIs
Amid the nepotism debate in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut recently lashed out at Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar and Richa Chadha in an interview by calling them 'needy' and 'B-grade actresses.' Not the one to mince her words, Taapsee too gave it back to her in an interview with a leading tabloid.
Later, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Kangana reacted to the jibes taken at her by Taapsee, Swara and Richa, and said that she understands their motivations to not support her as they have 'bills to pay' and that she gets where they are coming from. Reacting to Kangana's statements, Taapsee and Swara once again took a sly dig at her on Twitter. Scroll down to read.
'I Understand Swara, Taapsee And Richa Have Bills To Pay For Their House,' Says Kangana Ranaut
The actress told Pinkvilla, "It is so sad. I do not know what to say because I have been in their place. People who come from outside, I have said it in my earlier interviews as well, we [outsiders] do not have the comfort of our parents' houses. I am not Anil Kapoor or Mahesh Bhatt's daughter. Or when you talk about Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu or Richa Chadha, I understand they have bills to pay for their house; everybody is not and doesn't want to live the kind of life I aspire. So, I do understand where they're coming from and there are a lot of pressures."
Kangana Ranaut Fires A Salvo
The actress continued, "Taapsee said I have had weird experiences in life. I'm a weirdo? They say I'm an extremist and jobless person. Swara said that my claims of nepotism are fake. Richa says that people are not giving positive vibrations to the universe. Yes, of course, right now the last thing I want to give out is positive vibrations to the universe when we have lost the life of a very significant person. He (Sushant Singh Rajput) wasn't just another life. We don't feel very positive about things around. It's true! But to completely disregard my struggles, is another thing."
Kangana Ranaut On Allegations That She Is Minting An Opportunity To Settle Scores
Kangana said in her interview that by speaking against the injustices in the film industry, she will only gain enemies and nothing else. The actress was quoted, "What will I gain? I will not gain films for sure. I will not gain brand endorsements. I will not gain any money. The only thing I will gain is more enemies. So, while I understand that others may not have my inclination to gain enemies, what I expect from them is just to give respect to other people's struggle."
Taapsee Pannu Takes A Jibe At Kangana Ranaut
Reacting to the Manikarnika actress's 'bills to pay' statement, Taapsee tweeted, "Hi @RichaChadha @ReallySwara someone is really concerned about our bills n our EMIs. Such a kind compassionate industry. So much respect for our ‘B grade' struggle."
Swara Bhaskar Too Pokes Fun At Kangana Ranaut
"I'm managing everything by selling my needy soul.. except my pet food.. pls someone pls contribute?," wrote the Veere Di Wedding actress.
We wonder what Kangana has to say about these tweets!
