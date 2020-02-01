    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad Trailer Receives Incredible Response On Twitter

      By
      |

      Taapsee Pannu is doing many things right when it comes to her choice of movies. Her upcoming release Thappad directed by Anubhav Sinha, challenges misogyny and violence in relationships as presented in Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. The makers dropped its trailer today, and it has been widely appreciated by netizens, many saying that it is a much needed movie.

      Read on to see how Twitterati reacted to Thappad's trailer -

      Taapsee’s Thappad Trailer Receives Great Response On Twitter

      Himesh @HimeshMankad - "Watched the trailer of #Thappad, and @anubhavsinha comes up with another unconventional and hard-hitting tale of our society, with @taapsee set to deliver a superlative performance once again. RELEVANT and REAL how I describe the conflict in the film."

      Mimansa Shekhar @mimansashekhar - "#Thappadfirstlook has somewhere hit me so hard! It's a thing of behind the doors, behind so many faces, so many pretentious smiles! It's so powerful. We've all seen it somewhere, someone doing it, someone living with it! Thankyou @taapsee @anubhavsinha sir. #Thappad is piercing!"

      Anushka @a_bilwakar - "#thappadtrailer Thank you for the "it's not just a slap" narrative!! Thank you for not normalising abuse like every other Bollywood movie! Will definitely watch!@taapsee @anubhavsinha."

      Ashish @AshishKumar_10 - "WOW! Speechless !! What a Trailer #ThappadTrailer .. One more brilliant movie by @taapsee on real issue!! A Hard-hitting and thought-provoking take on domestic violence! #Thappad."

      Biswajit Mohanty @SRK_fan_biswa - "Oh my god what a intense story line... You are in your zone... Go-ahead @taapsee your are on a rollercoaster ride...#ThappadTrailer is a #Thappad to all of them who touches their women without concern ....#jay_taapsee_mate_ki."

      Thappad is set on the premise of a married couple who have a seemingly effortless relationship, but an unexpected slap changes everything. Taapsee has said that Thappad is going to be the Pink of 2020. It is scheduled for release on February 28, 2020.

      Watch the trailer here -

      ALSO READ: Thappad Trailer: Taapsee Pannu's Film Makes You Question If A Slap Is 'Bas Itni Si Baat'!

      ALSO READ: Thappad: Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Her Next Release

      • Taapsee’s Thappad Trailer Receives Great Response On Twitter
        Taapsee’s Thappad Trailer Receives Great Response On Twitter
      • Shylock: The Success Teaser Is Out!
        Shylock: The Success Teaser Is Out!
      • Mohanlal's Ram: Indrajith Joins The Team!
        Mohanlal's Ram: Indrajith Joins The Team!
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X