Taapsee Pannu Trains Hard For Rashmi Rocket; Shares Photos Of Her 'Battle Scars'

Post her Maldivian vacation, Taapsee Pannu wrapped up the shooting of Vinil Mathews' Haseen Dillruba and has now started working on her next film Rashmi Rocket. The actress will be essaying the role of an athlete in this Akarsh Khurana directorial.

Recently, Taapsee took to her Instagram page to give fans a sneak-peek into her training session for Rashmi Rocket. Sharing a bunch of pictures, the actress revealed that the multiple bruise marks on her thighs, are a result of the 'brutal attack' on her muscles.

Taapsee Pannu Shares Photos From Rashmi Rocket Training In the pictures shared by Taapsee, the actress is dressed in black top and white shorts. She is seen hopping in one picture, skipping in the second one, and running in the third one. Taapsee captioned the clicks as, "Hop ... Skip... Run.. Repeat!#RashmiRocket P.S- those marks aren't of the brutal assault on me but technically only on my muscles. #BattleScars." Earlier, Taapsee Shared A Recipe For An Exotic Fat-Burning Drink Which Has Helped Her For Her Training The Badla actress posted a picture of herself sipping a drink and wrote, "My exotic sunset drink! Coz when @munmun.Ganeriwal plans my meals no meal on the menu can be just an ordinary one. This fat-burning powerhouse of a drink has raw, unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar with the mother. Along with it are fenugreek (methi), turmeric, and ginger. Turmeric & ginger are powerful inflammation-fighting agents so instead of going for pills, it helps to combat the pain and inflammation in muscles caused by my tough athletic training. Talk about being natural and exotic!" Taapsee Pannu's Mother And Sister Shagun's Surprise Visit On Rashmi Rocket Sets Taapsee Pannu's mother and sister Shagun recently paid a visit to Taapsee on the sets of Rashmi Rocket. Later, Taapsee shared a picture of herself with them and wrote, "Me with my Diwali gifts! #MummyAndPuchi #OnSet #RashmiRocket."

Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket tells the story of an untrained fast runner from Kutch, who is known fondly among her peers as 'Rocket.' Talking about the film, director Akarsh Khurana had earlier told a daily, "The sport forms the backdrop of the film, while the story narrates an athlete's journey from anonymity to fame and how she gets caught up in the politics and corruption of the sports system along the way."

Rashmi Rocket has Priyanshu Painyuli playing the role of Taapsee Pannu's husband. The film is slated to release in 2021.

