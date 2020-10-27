Tahira Kashyap's Naughty Revelation About Watching SRK's Asoka 12 Times Has Us Grinning!

Here's What SRK Had Said..

For the unversed, he had said, "I'm not sure if I should be happy or offended that Tahira and her beau's favourite make-out spot was in the cinema watching my movies (which kind of explains the strange smiles both of them have on their faces wherever they meet me). This wonderful book is full of many such gems that will make you laugh as much as I did. More love to Tahira."

Tahira Makes A Naughty Revelation

Now, in her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Tahira revealed that she and Ayushmann had watched SRK's Asoka in theatre twelve times, but saw the film only once.

Tahira told Times Now Digital that she used to bunk college to hang out with Ayushmann. "So the first time, since both of us are SRK fans, we saw his film Asoka from scene to scene. The next 11 times, I don't think we saw the film. We saw the film 12 times but we saw it only once. If you know what I mean," added Tahira.

Tahira Reveals Her Parents' Reaction To Her Book

When Tahira was asked how her parents reacted to her book, she said that her father hasn't read after the second chapter, but her mother has laughed her guts out while reading the book.

Tahira On Ayushmann's Reaction

Tahira also shared that initially, her actor-husband was skeptical about sharing personal moments with the world, but she was adamant.

She said, "Most times he would laugh but sometimes, he would say are you sure you want to publish this - this detail, I thought this was only for the both of us. But I was like now it's for the world, guess what you married a writer!"

Have you read Tahira's book? Tell us in the comments section below.