Tahira Kashyap Posts Photo From Her Last Chemotherapy Session On Doctors Day; Expresses Gratitude

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram handle to express gratitude to doctors on July 1, 2020, which is Doctors Day. Tahira shared a picture from her last chemotherapy session in January 2019, and wrote that her battle with cancer made her value doctors like never before.

Sharing a picture with nurses and healthcare staff from her last chemotherapy session, Tahira wrote, "I never knew #doctorsday even existed earlier, but my recent health ordeal has made me value all of them so much! This picture is from the day of my 12th and last chemotherapy session! Can never forget the date. 5 January 2019."

She continued, "The cotton swab on the shoulder blade is of the port. And the nurse in green is holding a box of chocolates that I had shared with them all, expressing my sincere gratitude! big thank you to my doctors especially Dr Mandar Nadkarni. Had this covid situation not been there I would have paid a visit to the doctors and nurses with another box of chocolates who really take care of all of us! No matter how many apples I have, I am never keeping the doctors away!"

Tahira's post received much love from actors Twinkle Khanna and Tisca Chopra. Twinkle commented, "Big Hug," whereas Tisca wrote, "Girl," and added a heart emoji.

Tahira was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. On World Cancer Day in 2019, Tahira shared a picture of her scar due to mastectomy and wrote about self-love and removing stigma attached to the disease.