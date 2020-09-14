Tahira Kashyap's Birthday Wish For Her 'Soulmate' Ayushmann Khurrana Is Love Personified!

Tahira Wishes Hubby Ayushmann With A Sweet Picture

Tahira captioned her picture as, "Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate."

Ayushmann And Tahira's Friends From The Industry Reacted Like This To Their Cute PDA

Tisca Chopra commented, "Wish the darling birthday boy from me..With a hug." "Happy birthday my dream girl 🥰🥰🥰 @ayushmannk -- ess paawan dehare te enu lakh lakh paariyan 😘😘," read Manav Vij's comment. Shama Sikander wrote on Tahira's post, "Awwww happy birthday to him 😇🍾🎉."

Varun Dhawan And Abhimanyu Dassani Walk Down The Memory Lane To Wish The Birthday Boy

Varun posted a throwback picture with Ayushmann and wrote, "This was many years back we danced on the same stage on each other's songs happy bday @ayushmannk paaji."

On the other hand, Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani too got bit by the nostalgia bug and posted, "Happy birthday @ayushmannk hits on hits on hits. Thank you for teaching me so much. Can't wait to work with you again. Have a workout and a chai from my side. Big love bhai."