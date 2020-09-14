Tahira Kashyap's Birthday Wish For Her 'Soulmate' Ayushmann Khurrana Is Love Personified!
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana turns 36 today (September 14, 2020), and the social media is flooded with birthday wishes for the young star. Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap too, penned a sweet birthday wish for her hubby dearest.
She shared a picture in which Ayushmann's face is smeared with cake, and she is seen licking some of it off. Tahira's love-soaked caption left the netizens going 'awww' all the way.
Tahira Wishes Hubby Ayushmann With A Sweet Picture
Tahira captioned her picture as, "Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate."
Ayushmann And Tahira's Friends From The Industry Reacted Like This To Their Cute PDA
Tisca Chopra commented, "Wish the darling birthday boy from me..With a hug." "Happy birthday my dream girl 🥰🥰🥰 @ayushmannk -- ess paawan dehare te enu lakh lakh paariyan 😘😘," read Manav Vij's comment. Shama Sikander wrote on Tahira's post, "Awwww happy birthday to him 😇🍾🎉."
Varun Dhawan And Abhimanyu Dassani Walk Down The Memory Lane To Wish The Birthday Boy
Varun posted a throwback picture with Ayushmann and wrote, "This was many years back we danced on the same stage on each other's songs happy bday @ayushmannk paaji."
On the other hand, Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani too got bit by the nostalgia bug and posted, "Happy birthday @ayushmannk hits on hits on hits. Thank you for teaching me so much. Can't wait to work with you again. Have a workout and a chai from my side. Big love bhai."
