Tahira Kashyap Was ‘Delighted’ To See Hubby Ayushmann Khurrana Kiss Co-Star Jitendra Kumar On Screen

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to play his first gay character in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film has caused a buzz for a lot of right reasons. Being the first mainstream Hindi romantic comedy on a gay couple, it has surely aimed to break boundaries.

The film features a kissing scene between Ayushmann and his co-star Jitendra Kumar. Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap says that she was delighted to see Ayushmann kissing a guy on screen. As a director, she says that her mind is open to seeing the emotions of a character, whether they be in love with someone of the opposite sex or the same sex.

Tahira told Pinkvilla, "I was delighted to see Ayushmann kissing a guy on screen! Honestly, now I view it from the perspective of respecting an artist and his work - so whether he kisses a man or woman, I am seeing the emotion of the character. When he kisses a girl, I can see that the man is in love with her and this is what he needs to do to show love. I would make my characters in my movies do the same. And now if he is kissing a man that's the most natural thing for him to do because he is gay and that's his way of expressing love."

She added, "Who am I to judge? My perspective of watching him on screen is surely from the perspective of what he as a character should be doing and in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan this is what he should do because he is in love with the boy. What else do you do when you are in love?"

Apart from Ayushmann and Jitendra, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. The film has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya as a follow up to his 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is scheduled for release on February 21, 2020.

