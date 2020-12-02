Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys A Culinary Session With Parents Saif And Kareena In Dharamshala; Don't Miss Their Cute Pictures!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan had joined Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala where the latter was shooting for his upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police. The trio had rang in Diwali with a bonfire celebration. Amid his busy shooting schedule, Saif had made sure to spend more time together as a family.

From enjoying pottery sessions with mommy dearest to chilling with her, Taimur had a great time in Dharamshala. The hotel where they were staying, had even organised a special culinary session for the little munchkin. We came across a few adorable pictures of 'Master' Taimur going viral on the internet. Have a look at them.

Taimur Turns Chef In this picture, Saif, Kareena and Taimur are seen sitting at a table, surrounded by some of the staff of the hotel. Little Tim looks adorable in a grey shirt and pants and a small, customized apron, bearing his name. While Saif is dressed in a white kurta pyjama and a black robe, Bebo is seen wearing a black hoodie and track pants. What's Cooking, Taimur? Saif and Kareena are all eyes as little Taimur is busy filling small moulds with melted chocolate. Taimur's Culinary Session Is All Things Cute Here's a glimpse of the small culinary session which was arranged by the hotel staff of Dharamshala Hyatt for Taimur Ali Khan. A white board kept on the table has 'Exclusive Culinary Session- Master Taimur' on it. Besides a miniature figure of Superman, there are chocolate moulds kept on the table, along with a customised apron with 'Chef Taimur' written on it.

Kareena had arrived in Dharamshala with Taimur and her friend Malaika a few weeks ago. During their stay there, Kareena and Malaika had treated fans with many stunning clicks from the mountain town.

