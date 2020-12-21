Taimur Ali Khan's Birthday Celebration: Saif-Kareena's Son Rings In His Special Day With A Hulk-Themed Party

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan turned four on Sunday (December 20, 2020). The celebrity couple made their son's fourth birthday special by throwing a Hulk-themed birthday bash for him. Little Tim Tim rang in his special day with his parents and close family members.

We bring you some inside pictures from Taimur's birthday party which prove that the kid had fun with his near and dear ones.

Taimur Can't Get Enough Of His Birthday Cake While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all smiles for the camera, little Tim Tim is busy relishing his chocolate birthday cake. Bebo looks radiant in a yellow suit while Saif paints a dapper picture in a navy blue kurta. The birthday boy looks adorable in a black tee. Taimur's Birthday Cake Looks Yum-Yum The little boy rang in his birthday with a chocolate cake which was shaped like a horse's hoof. We all know that Taimur is an animal lover, and the kid must have been really happy to see this sweet delicacy. Taimur Ali Khan's Love For Superheroes Kareena Kapoor Khan decorated the house with balloons totting the faces of Taimur's favourite comic characters including the Hulk and the Avengers. Here's a sneak-peek. Family Time Here's a star-shaped balloon from the decorations at Taimur's birthday bash. It has 'Happy Birthday Tim' written on it. Say Cheese Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share a picture from Taimur's birthday bash. The birthday boy flaunts his cute smile while posing for a picture with his parents and family members including grandparents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Special Moments Soha Ali Khan also shared some candid pictures from Taimur's birthday party on her Instagram story.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan penned an endearing birthday wish for her son in which she wrote that no one can or will love him the way she does. She also made the announcement of her upcoming endeavour on Taimur's birthday. The actress took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Today is the perfect day to announce - ''Kareena Kapoor Khan''s Pregnancy Bible'' for all you moms-to-be. will talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! can't wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021."

Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif.

