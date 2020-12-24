Taimur Ali Khan Warns 'Not Allowed' As Mom Kareena Kapoor Gets Clicked By Paparazzi

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making headlines recently for her outings around Mumbai. The actress who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted in Mumbai with her 4-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. As soon as the two was spotted by the photographers many clicked their pictures, which went viral on social media.

However, a video from the outing has grabbed more attention as young Tim Tim can be heard warning the paparazzi that pictures are not allowed. In the clip, that is making rounds on the internet, Kareena can be seen unfazed by the attention but Taimur turns to the paps and repeatedly tells them, "Not allowed". Kareena then takes him back inside with her.

Take a look at the clip,

Notably, Kareena Kapoor recently announced that she would debut as an author with the book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. The news was revealed on Taimur's 4th birthday last week. The book published by Juggernaut Books will release in 2021. Talking about the book she wrote on Instagram, "Today is the perfect day to announce my book - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I'll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can't wait for you to read it."

As for Taimur's 4th birthday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a low-key celebration only for a few family members including Soha Ali Khan, husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya. Pictures from the event also saw aunt Karisma Kapoor, Taimur's grandparents Babita and Randhir Kapoor present at the get-together.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

