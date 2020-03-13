Taimur Is A Carbon Copy Of Dad Saif Ali Khan In This Picture; Fans Call Father-Son Duo 'Twins'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is one of the most loved star kids, who enjoys an immense fan-following on social media. Every time, the little one steps out with his parents, his pictures and videos leave the netizens gushing over his cute antics.

Recently, a fan-club of Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a collage of Taimur's picture along with Saif's childhood picture and boy, you just can't miss the uncanny resemblance between their baby pictures.

From their messy hair to that heartmelting smile, little Tim looks an exact replica of his daddy dearest. Meanwhile, fans couldn't stop drooling over Taimur's cuteness.

A netizen commented, "Father like son 😍😍." Another comment read, "Ditto!!😍." "Oh boy twins 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," wrote another Instagram user.

Meanwhile, Taimur's mother, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, recently broke the internet after making her debut on Instagram. She even shared a monochrome picture with Taimur and wrote, "The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame... 🎈🎈🎈❤️❤️❤️."

Later, while speaking at an event, Bebo revealed that she debuted on social media because of her fans. The actress said, "Actually the fans have pulled me towards this because many people kept on asking me and there were so many fan clubs page, so we need to have one point where there would be a place where you get to know more about me, a lot about my films, my brands, about my life. And of course, there will be once in a while a picture of Taimur."

With respect to work, Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest film Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan released in cinema halls today. Her upcoming films include Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht.

