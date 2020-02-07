    For Quick Alerts
      Taimur's Painted Face Is The Cutest Thing; Kareena-Rani Strike A Pose At Yash-Roohi's Birthday Bash

      We already told that Karan Johar recently threw a camp-themed pre-birthday bash for his little munchkins, Yash and Roohi. The 'chhillar' party at KJo's kids' birthday bash included Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Zain Khan, AbRam Khan and others.

      While many pictures from Karan's grand bash is going viral on the internet, we came across a fresh bunch of snaps that you just can't missed.

      Cuteness Overload

      Cuteness Overload

      Little Tim looks cute as a button with his face painted as a tiger in green and his adorable expression is enough to make our heart go squishy.

      The Fab Trio

      The Fab Trio

      While Taimur is busy hanging out with his friends and having a blast at the party, his mommy Kareena Kapoor squeezes in for a quick picture with Rani Mukerji and Twinkle Khanna.

      Look Who We Spotted!

      Look Who We Spotted!

      Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's little one AbRam is seen holding Karan Johar's hand and it's such a heartwarming moment.

      We Love This Reunion

      We Love This Reunion

      Director Karan Johar poses for a picture with his bestie Kajol and his mommy Hiroo Johar too, joins them for a happy 'Kodak' moment.

      Meanwhile, Karan Johar penned an emotional note on Instagram as his twins, Yash and Roohi celebrate their third birthday today.

