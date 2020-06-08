Taimur Steps Out Without A Mask, Angry Netizens Slam Saif & Kareena For Putting His Life At Risk

Netizens Were Shocked To See Taimur Without Mask

@prathambanthia44: "The question is why Taimur is not wearing mask? What was so important to go out with a kid when there is no emergency such a careless behaviour?

@prateeksha529: "The little kid is without a mask???? What is wrong with people? With 10000 cases per day the least we can expect out of people is precaution!"

Saif-Kareena Slammed For Setting Wrong Example For Their Fans

@priyankaadas: "Kids so small like Taimur should not be out at the first place and he's not even wearing a mask. In another photo I had seen him wearing a mask but here he isn't even the nanny has got no mask on. And to those people who are going to comment that there is nobody around. Just saw a video of the same place where people have come out for a walk and are very near to them. If they don't follow the basic rules what will their followers do."

Saif-Kareena Find Themselves Into A Predicament

@__rajput22__: "By seeing them not wearing a mask, a lot of people won't wear a mask also! Is this how they are influencing?"

@bombaysunshine17: "Educated illiterate people...how can they take small kid with them to sea face without mask. Why does lockdown mean...jaahil log."

Taimur’s Nanny Grabs Eyeballs Too

@ambreen_p: "The servant and Taimur are not wearing mask?? Isn't her life important too for these big celebs?? Why wasn't she given a mask by them when they wanted to step out?? Such an irresponsible behaviour by such people who r followed by millions who would do the same without using their own brains. Pathetic behaviour! Also going out at public places would lead to crowds I don't think that's advisable. Celebs need to understand that cases here r high and they should not be the reason for crowds."

What's your take on the entire fiasco? Do you agree with netizens or have something different to say? Tell us in the comments section below.