Takht: Vicky Kaushal Reveals Why It Would Be Difficult To Play Warring Brothers With Ranveer Singh

After dabbling in the horror genre with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Vicky Kaushal will be teaming up with Karan Johar for a period film titled, Takht. The multi-starrer will have the Uri actor play the role of Ranveer Singh's brother. Meanwhile, Vicky is quite excited for his first period film.

Recently, while speaking with Bollywood Hungama, the young star spoke about Takht and revealed that he always wanted to be a part of a period film. Vicky was quoted as saying, "This is definitely off my bucket list since I have wanted to do a period drama."

Vicky and Ranveer play warring brothers in Takht. Speaking about the same, he reportedly told the portal that he absolutely loves Ranveer. He revealed in his interview that there were times when they were sitting on each other's laps only. Vicky said that it's going to be a bit difficult to play warring brothers, given their camaraderie in real life, but he is definitely looking forward to working with him.

Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht has a stellar star cast which include, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Set in the Mughal era, the ambitious film tells the story of two warring brothers, Aurangzeb (Vicky Kaushal) and Dara Shikoh (Ranveer Singh). Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly be playing the role of Aurangzeb's sister and the first lady of the Mughal Empire, Jahanara Begum, while Anil Kapoor essays Shah Jahan. The film is slated to hit the big screens on December 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is also currently in the news for his rumoured relationship with Katrina Kaif.

