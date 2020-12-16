Tamannaah Bhatia On Casting Couch In Bollywood: All Sectors Of Work Have Problems

Indian audiences were in awe of the film industry until 2020 happened. On June 14, when actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment, many theories around his death began to go viral on social media. Amid all the discussions, people reignited the debate on nepotism, favouritism, casting couch and drug nexus in the film industry. Till now, many celebrities have shared their stand on the whole controversy and the bad reputation of the film industry in front of its audiences.

Now, actress Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about the same, but denies to call the film industry a bad place. While speaking to a leading daily about casting couch and drug controversies, Tamannaah said, "As I said the film industry is an easy target. All sectors of work have problems. In fact I feel actors are far more responsible and aware because they are always in public eye."

The Baahubali actress also understands that people have all the right to express their opinion on social media.

"We all have our right to opinion. And some will like and some will dislike your thoughts, you've to accept it. It's better to take social media with a pinch of salt. It is just a tool. You need to absorb the good and constructive criticism, ignore the rest," added Bhatia.

Fortunately, Tamannaah doesn't belong to any film family and has achieved success on her own. Owing to the same reason the actress didn't have to go through any kind of social media abuse, which most of the star kids went through in the last six months.

"Yes, I'm not from the industry, I don't have a godfather or a mentor. I've done everything on my own. I feel extremely grateful for the kind of opportunities, love and adulation I've got from the audience. It was something I never expected. So if you're dedicated, hardworking and talented, you'll survive. Good efforts count," concluded Tamannaah.

