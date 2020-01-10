    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Full Movie Gets Leaked Online To Download In HD Print!

      By Lekhaka
      Ajay Devgn's much-awaited release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has finally released across the theatres today (January 10, 2020). Directed by Om Raut, the film also casts Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the key roles. The film is produced by Devgn's ADFL and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Going by the netizens and critics reviews so far, the film has managed to earn positive response and is expected to do well at the box office.

      Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Movie Review: Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan Roar Loud In This Epic Battle

      However, the film has one hurdle to cross. Just like the other big-budget films, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior full movie has also leaked online and it's available for free download. It is yet to be seen, if the film's business would get affected owing to its online leak.

      Meanwhile, here's how netizens have been reacting to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior..

      Nishh @Nishkarsh1108

      Nishh @Nishkarsh1108

      "#TanhajiReview. RATING : ⭐⭐⭐⭐. REVIEW: A Feast for the Eyes a great cinematic experience, engaging plot and second half is full of goosebumps, Ajay's acting is best as usual, direction is good, cinematography n vfx is just awesome. OPINION: Don't miss it."

      Devrath @devrathvns

      Devrath @devrathvns

      "Just watched Tanhaji- the unsung warrior.. Nice movie but sometimes it slows down .. Saif Ali Khan again proves his versatility, great acting just woow .. Ajay Devgan Sir congratulations your 100th film is good historic movie to watch."

      Siddharth Mathur @TheSidMathur

      Siddharth Mathur @TheSidMathur

      "#TanhajiReview. RATING ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️💫. Story 4/5 , Direction 4.5/5 , Screenplay 4.5/5 , Performances 4.5/5. Final Verdict - #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior is a MASTERPIECE ! Ajay Devgn Nailed it with his Brilliant Performance."

      Shwetabh Shashwat @shwetabh_

      Shwetabh Shashwat @shwetabh_

      "TANHAJI IS A ROAR....🚩🙏 Starts with a bang ends with a bang ..will make u cry..will make u feel proud..everything.I have never seen a historical period saga this much epic!"

      Ratan K. Gupta🎬(RKG) @ratankgupta

      Ratan K. Gupta🎬(RKG) @ratankgupta

      "#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior #Movie is Well Scripted/Picturized/Edited Film with Full of Action/Drama/Emotions & Fantastic Visuals/VFX by Director @OmRaut Mind Blowing Performances by @AjayDevgn & #SaifAliKhan Super Hit Film May Reach upto 150 CR #TanhajiReview 4.5*/5 By #RatanKGupta."

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Read more about: tanhaji ajay devgn tamilrockers
