Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Twitter Review: The Ajay Devgn Starrer Is Winning Hearts

We're here with the Twitter review of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead role. The film is set in the 17th century and is directed by Om Raut. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. Tanhaji played an instrumental role in taking back the strategic hill fortress of Kondhana from the Mughal Empire.

Rajput @RajputCMV: "What a spectacular visual masterpiece #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior what an act, Hindu maratha warrior, their bravery, tradition culture courage @ajaydevgn. #SaifAliKhan what a magical combination heroic & villainous act. Support cast best @itsKajolD @SharadK7."

Deepak Dhar @deepak30000: "#TanhajiReview just watched #Tanhaji @ajaydevgn is as always outstanding in this historical high octane emotional story @itsKajolD plays the part pitch #SaifAliKhan is menacing and at his best. #MustWatch."

Moksha Sharma @MokshaVines: "A soothing, nerve chilling extravaganza, engaging plot, full of goosebumps, top notch direction, killer BM,full on acting, excellent cinematography n never seen before level of 3D in bollywood."

Samina Shaikh @saminaUFshaikh: "Well made movie, nice background scores, cinematography, storyline is nice & 2nd half keeps you on the edge of your seats! @SharadK7 as Shivaji was brilliant, @ajaydevgn as a daring superhero, Saif as a vindictive villain,@itsKajolD's emotional side is worth watching! 👌🏻🙏🏻."

Himesh@HimeshMankad: "One of the best climax EVER. LITERALLY EVER. WHAT A FILM. WHAT AN EXPERIENCE. Full review coming up... #Tanhaji."

$@M @SAMTHEBESTEST: "#TanhajiReview :- Thank you so much @omraut and @ajaydevgn for retaining the pride of Maratha History. #Tanhaji seems slow at the start but then has Strong 2nd half and Outstanding Climax which force you to Clap. Visually it is the Best 3D experience in Bollywood. Rating- 7/10."

On a related note, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is clashing with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak at the box office.

