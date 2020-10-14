Tanishq Ad Row: Swara Bhasker And Soni Razdan Oppose Its Withdrawal After Being Trolled

The popular jewellery brand Tanishq has issued an official statement regarding the withdrawal of its new ad, wherein a Muslim mother-in-law was seen having a baby shower ceremony for her Hindu daughter-in-law. The ad ends with the line "Isn't it a tradition for every home to keep daughters happy?" The ad raised many eyebrows, and many netizens slammed it for promoting 'love jihad'. In fact, actress Kangana Ranaut also blasted the ad and said that more than the ad's concept, its execution was the problem.

Tanishq Ad Controversy: Kangana Ranaut Says Concept Wasn't The Problem But The Execution Was

Unlike Kangana, Swara Bhasker and Soni Razdan have a different opinion, and they feel that a few trolls don't count as a nation.

Actress Swara Bhasker tweeted, "Sad lack of spine.. and conviction. Numerous women (and men) get death threats on social media on a daily basis.. they stand up to it. Unfortunate that a large corporate conglomerate is unable to gather the courage (and resources) to withstand a few days of trolling! #tanishq."

Swara Bhasker also shared her thoughts on the term 'love jihad' and tweeted, "Love Jehad is mythology. Sangh's most successful lie - won them the 2017 UP election. The theory is a winning mix of patriarchal misogyny (denying women agency & choice) & bigoted stereotypes abt the Muslim community. The potent rubbish theory has 0 credible data to support it." (sic)

While coming out in support of Tanishq, actress Soni Razdan tweeted, "Dear @TanishqJewelry.., change your advisors. A few trolls do not make a country. Regards ... #india."

Meanwhile, along with many netizens, actresses like Richa Chadha and Divya Dutta have also come out in support of the Tanishq ad, and rather called it 'beautiful'.

