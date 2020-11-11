Tanushree Dutta On Her Weight Loss Journey: People Body-Shamed Me In Sneaky Ways; That Hurts

Tanushree Decided To Lose Weight For Her Bollywood Comeback

The actress told Times Now, "Ya, that was a particular reason. I was healthy and fit in terms of my body and shape, I was okay. I was not obese. For screen, I thought if I dropped a few pounds, I would look even better. So I started working on that."

Tanushree Reveals How She Knocked Off Extra Pounds

The actress said that she went from low-carb-low carb diet, gave up sugar completely, did some weight-training, two hours of brisk walking and a healthy diet of fruits and salads. Tanushree revealed that she also followed the intermittent fast schedule. "Since I was living in the mountains, there was not much really to do, so I thought why not focus on my diet, cook my own meal, follow this intermittent fasting and see. I employed all the tricks and tools that I had together," the actress revealed. She said that she had a cheat meal of bagels and cream cheese once in a while.

Tanushree Opens Up About Being Body-Shamed

Tanushree was quoted as saying, "I think, in the last couple of years, when I was maintaining a bigger body frame, I think a lot of people took that as an excuse to body-shame me. Sometimes people can be really sneaky, you rarely come across people who outright call you fat. They said in sneak ways and that hurts you nevertheless. They will say something like that is completely unnecessary. Don't I know it? People would be like 'oh you have put on a bit of weight, you are bigger than before.' Basically unhanded comments. I got a lot of underhanded comments and underhanded compliments, which you can tell the intention of the person the way they are talking to you. You can tell that they don't have their best interests in me. They say it to put you down and make you feel bad. I did go through that emotional roller coaster."

Tanushree Says She Was Dealing With A Health Complication

The actress said that she had piled pounds because she was dealing with a health complication, but refused to divulge details about it. "When I came to India in 2018, you know a certain section of media also circled my pictures and did pre and post stories. Some of it tends to bother you sometimes and you feel bad that they are trying to say that you are not good enough," the actress told Times Now, further adding, " When I came back, I got comments in all languages. I have heard every possible word in every possible language for fat, except for fat. That much little concern they had of not outright calling me fat. But there was every possible connotation of fat. I would feel bad."