Tara Sharma Forced To Work From Bathroom As She Struggles For Quiet Time At Home

The outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has changed social norms and the modus operandi for people all across the world. Some are finding hilarious ways to adjust to the new situation, and thanks to social media, we get to see how.

Actress turned producer Tara Sharma shared a video in which she explains how being stuck at home with her family for days has driven her to make use of her bathroom as her office space. In the video, we can see her locked up in the bathroom with her cell phone and laptop, to get a few moments of privacy and quiet time to get her work done. Her kids can be heard screaming from outside.

Tara posted the video and tweeted, "Some of my #loo work come #breaks haaha anyone relate?.. I love our #kids & #family more than anything of course but yep sometimes need these," and added the hashtags, '#HomeSchooling #StayHome #staypositive #StaySafe'

Many would relate to Tara for sure!

Tara is the host and co-producer of The Tara Sharma Show, where she discusses many topics ranging from family to women's issues with celebrity guests. She was last seen in the 2012 film 10ml Love.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt And Others Thank Mumbai Police For Keeping People Safe During Lockdown

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Eid Release Radhe May Get Delayed Due To Coronavirus Crisis