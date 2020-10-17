Tara Sutaria And Rumoured Beau Aadar Jain All Set To Tie The Knot?

Actress Tara Sutaria and Adar Jain made their relationship official by attending the Bachchans' Diwali bash together in 2019. Later that year, they were also spotted at U2 band's concert, followed by Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding celebrations.

Now, a new report in Spotboye claims the couple is planning to tie the knot sometime soon. A source quoted by the entertainment portal said, "For whatever reason, I don't think Ranbir is ready yet to get married (to Alia). His cousin Aadar is very much the family man. He wants to marry Tara at the earliest. His elder brother Armaan got married to his girlfriend last year. There is no hurdle to Aadar getting married in spite of the fact that his career has still not taken off and Tara Sutaria's career has just taken off."

For the unversed, Raj Kapoor's grandson Aadar Jain has worked in several films as an assistant director. He is also set to debut with Yash Raj Films project. Meanwhile, Tara was introduced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production with Student of The Year 2. She has also been seen in Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Aadar and Tara, reportedly met for the first time during the Diwali of 2018 through a bunch of mutual friends. Their relationship rumours first parked in 2019 when they were seen attending many events together. The two often post about each other on social media.

A while ago, Tara took to her Instagram to wish Aadar on his birthday and shared a picture together. The caption read, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person."

Replying to the birthday wish, Aadar also professed his love, saying, "I love you." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Aug 5, 2020 at 4:18am PDT

Tara Sutaria, next will be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villan 2 and Tapad directed by Milan Luthria.

Tara Sutaria's Birthday Wish For Her 'Favourite Person' Aadar Jain Confirms They Are Dating

Tara Sutaria Reveals Why She Didn't Hide Her Relationship With Aadar Jain