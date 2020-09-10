Tara Sutaria Reveals Why She Didn't Hide Her Relationship With Aadar Jain

Unlike her contemporaries and other B-town actresses, Tara Sutaria wasn't very skeptical about admitting her relationship with Aadar Jain, cousin of actor Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, Tara and Aadar made their love Instagram official and left fans drooling over their pictures. It's indeed something that doesn't happen very often in the industry.

So, when an entertainment portal asked Tara what made her take a different route, she said, "I haven't really said anything ever to a journalist or the media about my relationship. I do believe that if you are with someone, it's very private and sacred."

She further added that in her line of work, very few things are left to someone's imagination. However, she understands why celebs tend to keep it to themselves, and not share it with other people. She further asserted that if something that's beautiful, wonderful and magical and something that everyone craves is in her life, then she doesn't think that she needs to hide it from anyone.

"I'm a really private person and I hadn't spoken about it earlier so people can think what they want to think. I'm a Scorpio and we are very passionate about everything in general. I love love. Most of my friends and family say that I'm all about love. I'm someone who would say okay, you're single? He's single? Don't worry I'll help you guys get together and you all should just get married. I love to talk about it. Love is amazing and everyone should find it," added Tara.

Tara made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, which also starred Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She was also seen in Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra.