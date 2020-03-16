    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tara Sutaria To Debut As A Singer With Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2

      By
      |

      Tara Sutaria has been very vocal about her love for singing and will finally get the chance to sing for her upcoming film Ek Villain 2. The actress will reportedly be debuting her vocal skills in Mohit Suri's directorial.

      tara sutaria singing

      During a recent event, Tara revealed, "I think I am going to be singing in this film, which is something I have been looking forward to. I am finally getting an opportunity to do so, and I am excited,"

      According to reports in a leading entertainment portal, the actress who debuted with Student Of The Year 2 has been a professional singer since the age of seven and has been singing in operas and musical competitions since childhood. She will also be seen playing a singer in the film, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Ek Villain 2 will be her third project, after Sidharth Malhotra's Marjaavaan.

      Ek Villain 2 also stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani along with Tara Sutaria in leading roles. The director earlier revealed the former three will be seen in a negative role in the film. Scheduled to go on floors in mid-2020, the film might face a delay in a release later than January 8, 2021, due to the coronavirus health scare.

      Talking about the film's shoot and the pandemic, Tara said, "I am very new to the industry so I don't know about the effects per say so, I wouldn't want to talk about it. Having said that, I think our industry is a very strong and tough industry. We will come through, no matter what the situation is and I feel we are going to come back with a bang,"

      Tara has also bagged a leading role in Milan Lutharia's Tadap, the film is a remake of the Telugu hit RX 100. It also marks the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.

      Ek Villain 2: After Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria Roped In For Aditya Roy Kapur-John Abraham's Film

      Tara Sutaria Reveals She Is Doing Something People Would Not Expect In Her Next Film Tadap

      Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 16:56 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X