Tara Sutaria To Debut As A Singer With Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2

Tara Sutaria has been very vocal about her love for singing and will finally get the chance to sing for her upcoming film Ek Villain 2. The actress will reportedly be debuting her vocal skills in Mohit Suri's directorial.

During a recent event, Tara revealed, "I think I am going to be singing in this film, which is something I have been looking forward to. I am finally getting an opportunity to do so, and I am excited,"

According to reports in a leading entertainment portal, the actress who debuted with Student Of The Year 2 has been a professional singer since the age of seven and has been singing in operas and musical competitions since childhood. She will also be seen playing a singer in the film, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Ek Villain 2 will be her third project, after Sidharth Malhotra's Marjaavaan.

Ek Villain 2 also stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani along with Tara Sutaria in leading roles. The director earlier revealed the former three will be seen in a negative role in the film. Scheduled to go on floors in mid-2020, the film might face a delay in a release later than January 8, 2021, due to the coronavirus health scare.

Talking about the film's shoot and the pandemic, Tara said, "I am very new to the industry so I don't know about the effects per say so, I wouldn't want to talk about it. Having said that, I think our industry is a very strong and tough industry. We will come through, no matter what the situation is and I feel we are going to come back with a bang,"

Tara has also bagged a leading role in Milan Lutharia's Tadap, the film is a remake of the Telugu hit RX 100. It also marks the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.

