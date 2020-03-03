Tareekh Pe Tareekh: Rishi Kapoor Expresses Frustration Over Delhi Gang-Rape Convicts’ Execution Stay

Rishi Kapoor expressed frustration over the repeated overturning of judgment and pushing of dates with regard to the Nirbhaya case. The veteran actor took to Twitter to note that the delay in delivering justice is getting ridiculous, and pointed out that the situation was just like in his film Damini.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court stayed the execution of the gang-rape convicts, as the mercy petition of one of them is still pending. Referring to this, Rishi tweeted, "Nirbhaya case. Tareekh pe tareekh,tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh- "Damini". Ridiculous!" (sic).

The four convicts were to be sent to the gallows on Tuesday morning, but just 13 hours before that, Justice Dharmendra Rane stopped the execution. One of the convicts, Pawan Gupta had filed a mercy petition at the last minute, which is still pending with Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Damini, a 1993 film which starred Rishi, Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri and Meenakshi Sheshadri told the story of a woman, who witnesses the gang-rape of a domestic help in her in-laws house, and decides to fight for her. An iconic scene in the film is when Sunny, who plays a lawyer, expresses frustration over the judicial system with the lines, "tareekh pe tareekh."

The execution of the four convicted in the brutal rape and murder of a para-medic in Delhi had already been postponed twice before the latest development.

