Teachers’ Day 2020: Koena Mitra Says ‘Curiosity Has Always Been My Favourite Teacher’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Koena Mitra’s Favourite Teacher

Koena Mitra is known for her amazing dancing skills in Bollywood. The actress had blown everyone's mind with her solid dance moves in the original version of ‘Saaki Saaki' song from the film Musafir (2004). But do you know that Koena got her dance lessons from her favourite teacher Sandip Mitra from Kolkata? Well, while speaking about him, Koena said, "I have always been an active child since my childhood. I used to do a lot of activities like swimming, badminton, learning piano etc. I was a very curious child. Curiosity has always been my favourite teacher. I have always been curious to learn new things in life. I have had amazing teachers, but my most favourite was my dance guru Sandip Mitra from Kolkata."

"Back in the 80s, Kolkata city rarely had schools which teach western dance forms. In my childhood, I was very fond of western music and dance forms like Hip Hop, Salsa, Tango, etc. At that point of time, I got to know about Sandip Mitra who used to teach western dance forms. I couldn't ask my parents to enroll in his dance class, as I was already involved in various activities then. My childhood friend Raashi was his student. One fine day, I told her that I want to learn western dance forms from him. When Raashi told him about me, he asked me to come and dance in front of him. Thankfully, he loved my dance and asked me to join his class. He didn't charge fees from me. I become his favourite student. I learnt important details of all western dance forms. His teaching helped me to experiment with my dance. I would like to say, ‘He had chosen me as his favourite student'," added the Apna Sapna Money Money actress.

Koena’s Sweet Memory With Her Favourite Teacher

Koena Mitra feels Sandip Mitra has always been a very protective guru. The ‘Saaki Saaki' girl recalled a sweet memory with him and said, "He is a very simple and passionate man. He used to get happy with small celebrations. We students used to celebrate his birthday in the class. He used to take weekend classes. So the weekends have always been special for us and we used to cherish all the moments with sweetness."

Lessons From Teachers

Koena Mitra feels without proper training and knowledge, everything looks basic. The actress said, "Training, consistency, discipline and passion play a vital role in our lives. In my life, I only kept learning different dance forms, yoga forms. From my gurus, I have learned how to be disciplined and consistency. Do a particular thing continuously, you will get the results. We must love everything we do."

Lesson Learnt From The Coronavirus Pandemic

Interestingly, Koena Mitra feels Coronavirus Pandemic and lockdown have made all of us independent. She said, "The situation has made us independent in our lives. Amid this pandemic, I realized that even the smallest thing can make you happy. A simple lifestyle can make you happy and high expectations can disappoint a lot. I think this time has brain-trained people to live a disciplined life, settle for less and still be happy."

Future Projects

Speaking about her upcoming projects, Koena Mitra said, "In November, I will start shooting for a Hindi short film which is going to be made by a team from Bengal. It will be shot in West Bengal, New York and Mumbai."