Teachers' Day EXCLUSIVE: Tahir Raj Bhasin: I Appreciate My Teachers A Lot More In Hindsight

'It takes a big heart to help shape little minds,' and that's one of the reasons why a teacher plays an important role in a person's life. The best ones spark a fire within you, and inspire you to create your own destiny. No doubt, it's rightly said that a teacher takes a hand, opens a mind and touches a heart.

Speaking about Bollywood celebrities, even actor Tahir Raj Bhasin agrees that his teachers have played an important role in shaping his personality. On the occasion of Teachers' Day today (September 5, 2020), the Chhichhore actor hits the nostalgia button, and shares some of his most cherished memories associated with this day, exclusively with Filmibeat readers.

Tahir Raj Bhasin Talks About How One Of His Teachers Taught Him A Life-Lesson Sharing an anecdote from his school days, Tahir revealed, "I once told a a teacher that I wasnt feeling well, and needed to go to the sick room to lie down. Ten minutes later, he walked out of class, only to find me playing basket ball. Instead of punishing me, he said, "You are approaching a subject with fear, now try being fearless." It's a memory I have kept, and will continue to apply for life." Tahir Raj Bhasin Spills The Beans About His Favourite Teachers' Day Memory When asked about his favourite memory associated with Teachers' Day, the actor told us, "My favourite Teachers' Day memory is from class 11, when we surprised all our teachers with a skit where we dressed and imitated our teachers as exaggerated versions of themselves. All the kids in school loved it. Most teachers were amused and some weren't; but because it was Teachers' Day, we got away with it." Tahir Raj Bhasin Expresses His Gratitude Towards His Teachers "I've had inspiring teachers in school and college, many of whom have contributed immensely to moulding my journey. Today, I thank them for their selflessness and commitment to learning. I appreciate them a lot more in hindsight. I was rebellious teenager, and it took a lot of patience to deal with me which is something almost all my teachers have done," the actor signed off.

Speaking about films, Tahir Raj Bhasin will next be seen in Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83, in which he will be essaying the role of former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. The actor is also a part of Taapsee Pannu's Hindi remake of Run Lola Run.

