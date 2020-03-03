Surprise! Team Baaghi 3, Co-Star Tiger Shroff And Fans Make Shraddha Kapoor’s Birthday Memorable!

The cast and team of Baaghi 3 are on a promotional spree and Shraddha Kapoor's birthday is always a very special day for her fans, who make it a point to wish the actress in the most special way. This time, her Baaghi 3 team comprising of team Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff and fans collectively had a surprise which definitely made her this year's birthday supremely memorable and we love it!

As Shraddha turns a year older, the actress started her day with a celebratory visit to an NGO to spend some quality time with special kids. Following this, her Baaghi 3 co-star Tiger Shroff came up with a special surprise and it surely made the day-the most memorable ever! She cut the cake with the kids in the morning and then, with Tiger later. Team Nadiadwala and Tiger arranged for a grand surprise where her Baaghi co-star brought together Shraddha's 100 super excited fans under her building.

Following this, Tiger and 40 dancers performed an impromptu flash mob on her three songs outside the actresses' residence. These sweet surprises definitely made the day very special where Shraddha could not stop gushing over the abundance of love she was pampered with, making it a memorable birthday!

The entire day's excitement amongst the fans and the team tells us how Shraddha is the most loved and popular actress of Bollywood and Tiger, is certainly one co-star who made it all happen! Shraddha is gearing up for a release this week with Baaghi 3 and is already receiving all the appreciation.

The year 2019 has been an incredible year for Shraddha where the actress has had back to back successful releases. Baaghi 3 is all set to hit the theatres on 6th March, this year where Tiger is ready to lead the greatest battle of all times with the third installment of Sajid Nadiadwala's successful franchise.