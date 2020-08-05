Team Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher And Other B-Town Celebs React To Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

PM Narendra Modi And 175 Eminent Guests Were Present At The Event

Actor and former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha tweeted in celebration and wrote, "Congratulations. Jai Shree Ram. Our house name in Mumbai is Ramayana. Therefore, our family is truly a Ramayana. Just got a beautiful and informative forward. Today is the right day to share it. I hope this is right. ' In another tweet, he also shared a picture of old coins which shows Ram Darbar on one side and a lotus flower on the other. He added in the post, "It will be a coincidence that the 2 ana coin used to be in 1818 had a sideways ramadar inscribed on it and a lotus flower was made on the other side. It appears that there was a message that when the lotus rule will come Only then will the Deepotsav be celebrated in Ayodhya and a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram will be built!"

Many Celebs Wished 'Greetings Of Ram Janmabhoomi' To Fans

Meanwhile, Ashok Pandit wrote, "Hearty greetings of Ram Janmabhoomi to all the people of the country. Jai Shree Ram !! Folded handsHibiscusFolded hands" and the reel Ram Arun Govil of TV show Ramayana added, "This day in history will be written in golden letters. With the foundation stone of Shri Ram temple, the dream of the devotees of the whole world is coming true. Warm greetings and best wishes to all of you. Jai Shree Ram."

PM Modi Says The Temple Will Change Economy Of Ayodhya

Film director Subhash Ghai also commented on Twitter and wrote, "Ram means Sadma. Shri Ram means a person who does not give up dignity in any case. This is a conscious step for every Indian in the form of Ram Mandir." Subhash Ghai also congratulated PM Narendra Modi. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri while sharing a picture of Lord Ram said it is a new dawn and wrote, "A new dawn, new era, new India."

During his speech at the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the Ram temple will change the economy of Ayodhya. He was seen performing the pooja alongside UP governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.