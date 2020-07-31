    For Quick Alerts
      Team Kangana Ranaut Says Sushant Singh Rajput Wasn't Gullible Majnu, He Walked Out On All His EX-GFs

      Team Kangana Ranaut is at it again as they launch fresh attacks on Rhea Chakraborty after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh refused to indulge much into nepotism debate, started by the Queen actress. He told Zoom TV, "In my legal mind, it really does not require the police to go into this matter. Maybe an actors' association or producers' association can take up this matter but I don't think that this case has anything to do with what Kangana has suggested or anybody else is talking about."

      Apparently, team Kangana Ranaut is not very pleased with Vikas Singh's statement. They tweeted, "Let's not reduce a legend like Sushant into a gullible majnu, lets not ignore his own complains about Nepotism & his posts begging people to watch his films, his fears of movie mafia bans that he expressed in his fan interactions on social media."

      Kangana's team further tweeted, "Yes Rhea is a small time gold digger, she should be punished she took advantage of his situation, But CBI must find out what was that situation? Why was he so fragile and needy ? What was that chakraveyu?"

      Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Says Rhea Chakraborty Never Let The Actor Connect With His Family

      Kangana's team also wrote that Sushant walked out on all his ex-girlfriends hence, women were never his weakness. They tweeted, "Sushant dated many women before Rhea and it's a known fact he walked out on all of them, a woman has never been his weakness, he was a very confident man, suddenly last year in May he gives his every thing to Rhea, Why? Because of Kala jadoo? Come on!!!It's unfortunate a science legend and space enthusiast's murder is being converted in to love sex dhoka prime time gossip."

      Meanwhile, those who were upset with Kangana's remarks on B-town celebrities like Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, etc., are slamming the Panga actress for seeing Sushant's death as an opportunity to settle her own personal score with her naysayers from the industry.

      Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 17:13 [IST]
