Teary-eyed Swara Bhaskar Appeals To Cops To Stop Violence At JNU; B-town Celebs Condemn Attack

On Sunday evening, masked goons barged into Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University campus and beat up students and teachers and vandalized property. Swara Bhasker, who is a graduate of JNU, took to her Twitter handle to post a video message in which she is seen asking people to gather at the campus gate to stop the mob attack.

She tweeted, "Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi! 9pm on 5th. Jan."

Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi!🙏🏿🙏🏿 9pm on 5th. Jan pic.twitter.com/IXgvvazoSn — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 5, 2020

In the video, the Veere Di Wedding actress is heard saying, "There is a terror attack on JNU by goons who are allegedly ABVP and RSS backed goons, they have covered their faces... Videos show they are on a rampage inside hostels, they have attacked teachers, they are attacking students..."

Reacting to her video, Shabana Azmi commented, "Is this really happening ? Im not in India and it all seems like a nightmare. 20 Students Admitted To AIIMS As Violence Breaks Out In JNU. Students and Teachers beaten. Reprehensible, Appalling Condemnable. Immediate action must be taken against the perpetrators."

Taapsee Pannu too condemned the mob violence in her tweet and wrote, "Such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It's getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it's there for us to see..."

Richa Chadha tweeted, "A few months ago JNU gave the world a Nobel laureate. Now JNU teachers and students are being beaten up for protesting a fee hike. World watches."

Anurag Basu wrote, "We can't remain mute spectators anymore! #SOSJNU".

"Complete lawlessness! How could masked goons enter JNU & terrorize students and teachers? What is @DelhiPolice doing?... Unbelievable!! Scary!! Shameful," read Renuka Shahane's tweet.

Sonam Kapoor tweeted, "Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents."

