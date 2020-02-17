    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tejas First Look Out: Kangana Ranaut Looks Stunning As An Air Force Pilot

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Holding a mirror to today's times, where women continue to explore their immense and untapped potential, RSVP's next military film, Tejas is the story of a daring fighter pilot, played by Kangana Ranaut. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

      Written to evoke pride in our forces and our country, the story of Tejas reinforces the argument that when it comes to serving the nation, both men and women are equally capable of doing so with utmost fervour - all they need is the right opportunity and a determined spirit.

      Tejas First Look

      Integrity, courage and honour are the three pillars on which the story of Tejas is based. The script is crafted to make audiences feel the adrenaline rush that India's brave soldiers experience daily, without once thinking of personal gain or needs. Following one of its core themes, Tejas brings an exhilarating account of what women can achieve when given a chance. Written and to be directed by Sarvesh Mewara, this is RSVP's second film after Uri: The Surgical Strike that salutes the forces and aims to inspire the country at large.

      "We made an army-centric/army-based film with Uri: The Surgical Strike. TEJAS is our dedication to the brave fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force, who always put the country first. We are excited and honoured to share this brave story with viewers and hope it inspires many more women to join the Air Force," says Ronnie Screwvala.

      "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot that puts country before self. I hope we instil a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one," says Kangana.

      "When your debut film has Ronnie Screwvala as the producer and Kangana Ranaut as the lead actor, going all out to chase your dreams feels worth it," says Sarvesh.

      Tejas is set to go on floors this summer and release in April 2021.

      Read more about: kangana ranaut tejas
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X