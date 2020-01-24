Tejas: Kangana Ranaut To Play Air Force Pilot In Ronnie Screwvala's Next; Read Details Here

When it comes to picking up roles, Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from taking up challenging parts and belting power-packed performances. The actress who has done many women-centric movies in the past, is now all set to essay the role of an Air Force Pilot in Tejas. The film will be helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Confirming the news, Kangana said in an official statement, "I've always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I've never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I'm very happy to be doing this film."

The film is slated to hit the shooting floors in July. But before that, the Queen actress will undergo extensive preparation. Talking about it, she said, " "I will undergo intense training before the shoot starts. My director has decided to get professional trainers on board. Right now, I'm too deep into Thalaivi (the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa). After that, we'll get to Tejas, which we will start this year itself."

After starring in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Kangana is keen to get on to a battlefield in contemporary times.

Describing herself as a "born fighter at heart", she said "Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. I followed his story closely-from the time we got the news of his capture to his release and return home. He's a true hero in the way he handled the situation."

For someone who has always stood for women's empowerment, as reflected in her screen avatars, Kangana asserted that it is high time people acknowledge the significant contribution of women in the armed forces. "I'm thankful to Ronnie sir and Sarvesh who have come to me with this extraordinary script that celebrates the heroism of our soldiers," said the actress, admitting that she "was dying to get in a uniform". "Being in uniform will be one of the biggest highlights of my life," she further added.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's latest film Panga hit the theatrical screens today. The movie helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, received rave reviews from the critics.

