Tenet: Here's How Dimple Kapadia Bagged The Role After Sending Clips From Dil Chahta Hai

Dimple Kapadia recently joined the rank of international stars with her Hollywood debut with Christopher Nolan's recent release Tenet. The actress in an interview had revealed that she was reluctant to take on the role at first. Now, talent manager Purvi Lavingia Vats has revealed how the actress actually bagged the role, viz. through her performance in Dil Chahta Hai.

Purvi Lavingia Vats revealed that she had helped cast for the 2014 Nolan release Interstellar, and the team got in touch with her for Tenet. She said, "Everything about the film was very secretive. I just got a single scene. It wasn't from the script, but it had the kind of character they were looking for someone to play. They'd given me very limited information about the character and an age group. That was very tricky for me, it was basically one's own interpretation of the character. But based on this limited brief, Dimple came to mind."

Despite Dimple Kapadia's hesitation, Purvi couldn't stop thinking that she was perfect for the role. She revealed to have approached other actors too, but kept checking with Kapadia. Tenet team was keen on seeing Dimple's audition too. Vats further added, "I even put footage together of her work and pulled out a few scenes from Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and sent that to the casting team. After seeing the scenes, they were even more keen to see her audition. She finally came around and, as luck would have it, Nolan was flying in for a location scout and he brought casting director John Papsidera. So the meeting was fixed."

Talking about the audition, she said Dimple had a humble response. "i went to the audition and waited outside anxiously. Once it was done, John came out and said: She's recommending another actress for the part! We had a good laugh," said Vats.

Purvi said the best thing about Dimple is that, "She's a legend and yet so humble and nonchalant. She's a powerhouse of talent and I'm so excited to see what she does next in Hollywood."

Notably, Purvi Lavingia Vats moved to Mumbai in 2010, after working in casting departments of Twentieth Century Fox Features and Warner Bros. She told Film Companion that she has been trying to bridge the gap between Hollywood and the Indian film industry ever since.

