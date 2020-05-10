Tere Bina Teaser: Salman Khan And Jacqueline’s Song Promises To Bring Romance And Nature To Fore

Salman Khan has dropped the teaser of his latest single Tere Bina. The special number has been shot during the lockdown at Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. Co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Tere Bina has been directed and sung by Salman Khan himself. The song has been composed by Ajay Bhatia and penned by Shabbir Ahmed respectively.

Salman released the teaser on his official YouTube channel and wrote, "Life is incomplete without that special someone, who lights up every moment of life. With them, every step is an opportunity and every day is a new beginning. Watch the teaser of my upcoming song, Tere Bina."

The sneak peek dropped on Mother’s day, has Salman and Jacqueline romancing in the backdrop of picturesque visuals of mother nature. The teaser ends with a date setting of sorts, where Jacqueline and Salman can be seen embracing. Check out the teaser below:

For the unversed, Salman and Jacqueline’s magical chemistry has always been loved by fans. The duo who wowed the audiences in Kick and Race 3, has continued to do so in this teaser whilst raising the excitement level for the full song which will be unveiled on May 12.

It must also be recollected that this past week, the Dabangg star had shared a video of him and Jacqueline Fernandez having a chat with Waluscha de Sousa, talking about nature and trying out new things.

View this post on Instagram @jacquelinef143 @waluschaa A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on May 8, 2020 at 12:08pm PDT

Salman also shared the teaser with his fans and followers on his social media handles with the following caption: 'Tere bina... wishing all mothers a v happy Mother’s Day.’ (sic)

ALSO READ: Salman Khan And Jacqueline Fernandez Shoot For Tere Bina Song At His Panvel Farmhouse Amid Lockdown

ALSO READ: Is Salman Khan A Part Of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya? Find Out!