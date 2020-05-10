    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tere Bina Teaser: Salman Khan And Jacqueline’s Song Promises To Bring Romance And Nature To Fore

      By
      |

      Salman Khan has dropped the teaser of his latest single Tere Bina. The special number has been shot during the lockdown at Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. Co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Tere Bina has been directed and sung by Salman Khan himself. The song has been composed by Ajay Bhatia and penned by Shabbir Ahmed respectively.

      Salman released the teaser on his official YouTube channel and wrote, "Life is incomplete without that special someone, who lights up every moment of life. With them, every step is an opportunity and every day is a new beginning. Watch the teaser of my upcoming song, Tere Bina."

      Salman Khan

      The sneak peek dropped on Mother’s day, has Salman and Jacqueline romancing in the backdrop of picturesque visuals of mother nature. The teaser ends with a date setting of sorts, where Jacqueline and Salman can be seen embracing. Check out the teaser below:

      For the unversed, Salman and Jacqueline’s magical chemistry has always been loved by fans. The duo who wowed the audiences in Kick and Race 3, has continued to do so in this teaser whilst raising the excitement level for the full song which will be unveiled on May 12.

      It must also be recollected that this past week, the Dabangg star had shared a video of him and Jacqueline Fernandez having a chat with Waluscha de Sousa, talking about nature and trying out new things.

      View this post on Instagram

      @jacquelinef143 @waluschaa

      A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on May 8, 2020 at 12:08pm PDT

      Salman also shared the teaser with his fans and followers on his social media handles with the following caption: 'Tere bina... wishing all mothers a v happy Mother’s Day.’ (sic)

      ALSO READ: Salman Khan And Jacqueline Fernandez Shoot For Tere Bina Song At His Panvel Farmhouse Amid Lockdown

      ALSO READ: Is Salman Khan A Part Of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya? Find Out!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X