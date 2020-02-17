    For Quick Alerts
      Filmfare Controversy: ‘Teri Mitti’ Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Vows To Never Attend An Award Show

      Lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who penned down the lyrics of 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay Kumar's Kesari, has vowed to never attend an award show after losing to 'Apna Time Aayega' from Gully Boy at Filmfare Awards, this year.

      In his Twitter post, the lyricist wrote, "Dear Awards...Even if I try all my life.. I won't be able to write a better song than #TeriMitti, a better line than.. 'Tu Kahti Thee Tera Chaand Hoon Main Aur Chaand Humesha Rahta hai'. You failed to honor the words which made millions of Indians cry and care for their motherland. It would be a great disrespect to my art if I still continue caring for you. So here I bid you a final good bye. I officially announce- I won't attend any award show till I breathe my last. Alvida (sic)."

      Singer Neha Bhasin also reacted to Muntashir's post and wrote, "We music industry make your films as much as your actors do @filmfare and we are stars too, our fans love us with all their might. If i can afford a certain standard of living n stature i refuse to be treated otherwise I #BoycottFilmFare thank u @manojmuntashir for speaking up."

      She further wrote, "I hope you take this criticism constructively we attend @filmfare eyes with our family to celebrate our art but the discrimination between who u consider imp n not is apparent every year. Fighting for a car, a room, a seat etc is not a mark of celebration or acceptance."

      Many netizens reacted to Muntashir's post and lauded the lyricist for speaking up. Some netizens also slammed Filmfare for snubbing 'Teri Mitti' and called the award show 'fake'.

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Monday, February 17, 2020, 13:43 [IST]
