Teri Mitti New Version Out: Akshay Kumar & Dharma Productions Pay Tribute To The Healthcare Workers

Amid the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) scare, hope comes in the form of our heroes dressed in white- the doctors and other healthcare workers. Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films along with Zee Studios and Azure Entertainment, have come together to pay a tribute to these heroes who fight every day to keep us alive and healthy by putting their lives at risk.

Re-creating the heart-warming and chartbuster song 'Teri Mitti' from the film Kesari, the makers take this opportunity to salute the frontline warriors on behalf of the entire country. In light of the recent incidents, the tribute also pleads the audience across the country and the world, to ensure the utmost respect and gratitude towards the medical staff and the doctors. A special message in the end by Akshay Kumar, is sure to bring smiles on everyone's faces!

Netizens got all emotional after watching the song and thanked the makers for their beautiful tribute to all the healthcare workers. Here's how they reacted...

@ROHIT Kr. STARK: "Whole life I was asking myself if there will ever be a song better than 'TERI MITTI' but hands down to this song🙌 My god this song made me emotional 🥺 and proud🤗 at the same time. Thank You DOCTOR'S, NURSES , POLICE OFFICERS and all other staff♥."

@TAALIB: "'Bhagwan ne hi Doctors ka Roop le liya hai'. That line hit me hard ♥♥Those who are pelting stones, are no less than terrorists 😢😢 They should be punished."

@Niharika Kumari: "It made me cry, 😢because my aunt is also a doctor and she is going to hospital even she has a kidney disease and she is not thinking the she will be also prone to this disease though. 💕❤"

@I AM NAVDEEP RAINA: "Hail down to the doctors who are risking their lives to make the world healthy again.😘😘"

