Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To Jayalalithaa On Her Death Anniversary With New Stills From Her Film
Kangana Ranaut's upcoming biopic on former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa titled Thalaivi, is one of the most anticipated films. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from films to politics. On the occasion of Jayalalithaa's fourth death anniversary today (December 5, 2020), Kangana paid a tribute to the late politician by sharing new stills from Thalaivi.
Kangana Ranaut Remembers Jayalalithaa On Her Death Anniversary
Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter page and captioned her working stills as, "On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go."
Dressed in a white saree with black and red border and a bindi, Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa exudes power in this still.
Kangana Ranaut Is Impressive In The New Thalaivi Still
In the second picture, Kangana Ranaut's character Jayalalithaa is all smiles while serving food to school children.
When Kangana Opened Up About The Challenges Of Playing Jayalalithaa
Earlier, while speaking with Hindu, Kangana had opened up about the challenges of playing Jayalalithaa on screen and said, "She (Jayalalithaa) was not like me. She was a more glamorous star ... Somebody like an Aishwarya Rai in Bollywood. It was a very big challenge to fit into those shoes because I'm not known as a glamorous star." In another interview, the actress had shared that she took hormone tablets to get into the skin of her character in Thalaivi.
Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. South actor Arvind Swamy will be essaying the role of MG Ramachandra, whereas Madhoo will be playing his wife Janaki Ramachandra. As per reports, the role of Kangana's character Jayalalithaa's mother will be portrayed by Bhagyashree.
Currently, Kangana Ranaut is busy shooting for Thalaivi in Hyderabad.
ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Reveals How She Is Getting Back In Shape After Gaining 20 Kgs For Thalaivi
ALSO READ: Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut Is Extremely Respectful & Greets Me On The Sets, Says Co-Star Bhagyashree