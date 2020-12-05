Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To Jayalalithaa On Her Death Anniversary With New Stills From Her Film

Kangana Ranaut Remembers Jayalalithaa On Her Death Anniversary

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter page and captioned her working stills as, "On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go."

Dressed in a white saree with black and red border and a bindi, Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa exudes power in this still.

Kangana Ranaut Is Impressive In The New Thalaivi Still

In the second picture, Kangana Ranaut's character Jayalalithaa is all smiles while serving food to school children.

When Kangana Opened Up About The Challenges Of Playing Jayalalithaa

Earlier, while speaking with Hindu, Kangana had opened up about the challenges of playing Jayalalithaa on screen and said, "She (Jayalalithaa) was not like me. She was a more glamorous star ... Somebody like an Aishwarya Rai in Bollywood. It was a very big challenge to fit into those shoes because I'm not known as a glamorous star." In another interview, the actress had shared that she took hormone tablets to get into the skin of her character in Thalaivi.