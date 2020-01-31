Thappad Trailer: Taapsee Pannu's Film Makes You Question If A Slap Is 'Bas Itni Si Baat'!

Anubhav Sinha, who is known for his socially relevant films like Mulk and Article 15, is back with yet another film titled Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu. The first look poster of the film which released yesterday, had taken the internet by a storm where Taapsee's agitated face truly gave away a strong message, "Thappad: Bas itni si baat?".

Today, the makers have dropped the official trailer of the film. Taapsee shared the trailer link on her Twitter page and wrote, "Haan bas EK THAPPAD ..... par nahi maar sakta ! #Thappad #ThappadTrailer http://bit.ly/ThappadTrailer @anubhavsinha @itsBhushanKumar @pavailkgulati @deespeak @GeetikaVidya".

The film captures the journey of Amrita (Taapsee Pannu) whose seemingly perfect life is shattered with a slap.

The trailer begins with Taapsee's character in a meeting with her lawyers who cannot fathom why she wants a separation from her husband over 'just a slap'. Despite being told that a 'slap' isn't a good enough reason for divorce, she refuses to budge.

The makers then give us a sneak-peek into the couple's happier times until, Taapsee's hubby loses his cool one day at a party and ends up slapping Taapsee in front of all the guests. The incident leaves a mark on her and she reflects how her husband never really thought of her as an equal.

Check out the trailer here.

Touted to be a film which is this year's Pink, Thappad is all set to continue the league of highlighting gut-wrenching subjects. Interestingly, the trailer seemingly looks like a tight slap on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh where a particular slapping scene in the movie stirred up a controversy post release.

Thappad boosts of a talented ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor. The film will release on 28 February 2020

Taapsee Pannu Admits It Can Be 'Unsafe' To Decline Films Which Have Big Stars

Taapsee Pannu On How She Defended Herself From A Molester: 'I Grabbed His Finger And Twisted It'