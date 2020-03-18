    For Quick Alerts
      Thappad Continues To Chart A Glorious Run At The Box Office With Massive 33.06 Crores Collections!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Anubhav Sinha's Thappad created a storm all across with its hard-hitting content and is winning all across with immense appreciation from the audiences, critics and industry peers alike. Thappad became the most talked-about film of the year and charted a long run at the theatres. The film collected a massive total of 33.06 crores at the box office and continues to receive appreciation.

      Thappad Continues To Chart A Glorious Run At The Box Office

      With a high potent dose of content that has been making waves and is pulling people to the theatres, the film is definitely a big success when it comes to 'content being the king'. Thappad is produced by Anubhav Sushila Sinha and Bhushan Sudesh Kumar, and directed by Anubhav Sushila Sinha, starring Taapsee Pannu and is winning hearts all across!

      This phenomenon of the new slow-burn box office effect that certain content films which aren't popular, not really art house yet carry mainstream cinema value are being loved by the audiences where the audience is engaging with its narrative. The word of mouth makes it run strong and have a penetrated reach as it picks the collections on the way to big numbers- exactly how Thappad has cast its mark on the society as well as the box office.

      The film hit the theatres on 28th February and is raking in all the praises- from the critics to the government making it tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi to the industry peers hailing it as the most important film of the year 2020.

      The Anubhav Sinha directorial's success speaks volumes where there is an evident shift that can be seen in the sensibilities of the audience.

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 12:10 [IST]
