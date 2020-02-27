Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad’s Early Movie Reviews Are Out!

Tomorrow (February 28, 2020), Taapsee Pannu's Thappad is all set to arrive at the theatres. However, a few early movie-goers caught the special screening of the film and we're here with their quick reviews on the Anubhav Sinha's latest directorial. Thappad, which deals with the issue of 'domestic violence', also casts Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah and Kumud Mishra in the key roles.

Aniruddha Guha @AniGuha: "#Thappad is jaw-dropping good - a film so powerful, it emits intelligence and sparkle in every frame, every dialogue, every little movement. @anubhavsinha may be the only filmmaker consistently making movies this country needs. The bar's been set high - very high - for 2020."

Friday Brands @FridayBrands: "#OneWordReview... #Thappad: POWERFUL. Anubhav Sinha makes a strong statement yet again. #Thappad asks uncomfortable questions, his best work so far... #Taapsee spectacular, even her silence speaks volumes."

Fenil Seta @fenil_seta: "#Thappad Even the song 'Ek Tukda Dhoop' is great and has a lingering effect. All in all, Thappad is a powerful saga that deserves to be watched, appreciated and encouraged. Don't miss!"

TanV Gandhi @TanviG: "One of the most pertinent films of our daily lives! #Thappad stuns us with the silence of its sound! It resonates deep! Thank you @anubhavsinha for that one small slap across our faces to wake up! @pavailkgulati what a debut! U convinced me! @taapsee kudos 4 ur choices."

Movie Corner @MovieCorners: "#Thappad: POWERFUL. Anubhav Sinha makes a strong statement yet again. #Thappad asks uncomfortable questions,his best work so far.#Taapsee spectacular, even her silence speaks volumes. #PavailGulati terrific."

Rahul verma @RahulVerma4860: "#TaapseePannu speaks through her silence in the film #Thappad . She is growing with leaps and bounds in terms of acting and boxoffice alike . Thappad is not only for women , it is for men ,it is for our society, for everyone.I urge you guys to watch it with your family."

