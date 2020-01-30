Thappad First Look: Taapsee Pannu's Thought Provoking Poster Hits You Hard!

Anubhav Sinha's last film Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana received a thumbs up from the critics and minted big numbers at the box office as well. Now, the filmmaker is back with yet another socially-relevant film titled Thappad where he is reuniting with his 'Mulk' actor Taapsee Pannu.

The makers released the first look poster of the movie today. Sharing the poster on her Twitter page, Taapsee wrote, "Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai." The poster features the Badla actress getting slapped. Reportedly, Thappad revolves around the topic of domestic violence.

Earlier while speaking to a leading daily, Taapsee opened up about her role in Thappad and revealed that she is playing the role of a middle-class girl named Amrita, who is submissive to the perception of society. The actress, who is quite fierce and bold in real life, said that Thappad is the toughest film of her career.

Speaking about her working experience with Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee recently told IANS, "Working with Anubhav sir is always an enriching experience and he encourages one to push the envelope. When he discussed Thappad, I immediately decided this was a film I had to do. It has a thought-provoking storyline and deals with a subject which must be addressed in our society."

She further added, "To put it in perspective, looking at what we aim to convey with our film, I can say Thappad is this year's Pink."

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad also stars Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza. The film is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

Taapsee Pannu On How She Defended Herself From A Molester: 'I Grabbed His Finger And Twisted It'

Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Neena Gupta & Soni Razdan's Criticism Over Saand Ki Aankh Age Controversy!