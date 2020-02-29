Thappad Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers To Download In HD!

Taapsee Pannu's latest release, Thappad full movie has leaked online on the notorious site, Tamilrockers and we wonder if the business of the film would be affected owing to the online leak. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad deals with domestic violence. In the film, Taapsee plays an educated, upper middle-class woman who is forced to take stock of her relationship after being slapped by her husband.

Meanwhile, here's how netizens have reacted to the film..

Shubham @IndianHoonME: "Watched #Thappad @anubhavsinha thank you so much for making this necessary and important film. @taapsee you were awesome in the film. Thank you.."

Pooots @pooja_bandu: "Just saw the movie #Thappad . I never ever thought Bollywood will be able to do a movie on such a sensitive topic. What a performance by @taapsee and team. And take a bow, @anubhavsinha, you are one of the best that indian cinema has seen."

आम आदमीSunflower @Ketul1Indian: "#Thappad is a must movie in Patriarchal Society, it is a fight & struggle of woman, This movie is a slap on those Men for whom Women are toys. Movie Rating : 4/5 Star."

Thappad First Day Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu's Film Begins On A Slow Note

Jigar Ganatra @JigarGanatra_: "#Thappad is a film to be watched, for the right reason, that is change, which we desperately need in today's time, for a better tomorrow. @anubhavsinha 's film would become a voice for many women, giving them the long-due strength to fight. Kudos @taapsee, @pavailkgulati & team."

Rhea Srivastava @VirtualRheality: "For some films, it is most important for the audience to find personal resonance. During a scene with Pavail Gulati and Dia Mirza, almost everyone in the theatre started applauding. That's when I knew no review would really matter for those who feel represented through #Thappad."

(Social media posts are unedited.)