Thappad: Is Taapsee Pannu's Film Poster A Copy Of Mexican Film Poster After Lucia?

Earlier this week, Taapsee Pannu shared the first poster of her forthcoming release, Thappad, followed by the unveiling of the trailer yesterday. While the trailer has received a lot of love, twitter is not happy with the film's poster. A fan pointed out on social media how the poster has been copied from a Mexican film.

The twitter user shared posters the 2012 release, After Lucia, alongside the poster of Taapsee Pannu's Thappad, to point out the striking resemblance between the two. Both posters show, the leading lady being slapped on their left cheek, with their hair while in the hair.

Taapsee is known to slam trolls and is often referred to as 'the one who always has a befitting response'. To mock the makers and the actress, the twitter caption read, "Befitting response to After Lucia Poster by Tapsee Didi #ThappadTrailer #Thappad"

Befitting response to After Lucia Poster by Tapsee Didi #ThappadTrailer #Thappad pic.twitter.com/Ws1s1oSNui — Schemewala Raju (@1_ka_double) January 31, 2020

Another film poster that caught similar attention this week was Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Many took to twitter and pointed out, that the poster is similar to critically-acclaimed Malayalam film Jallikattu. While others slammed the makers for unable to come up with something original.

Thappad, has also caught quite the buzz due to its storyline. The film directed by Anubhav Sinha comes after the controversy over Kabir Singh's infamous slap scene. Many netizens have also claimed the film is a response to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Post-release, Sandeep had tired justify Shahid Kapoor's character slapping Kiara Advani's character, as an expression of love.

Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, Thappad will release on February 28, 2020.

