    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Thappad: Is Taapsee Pannu's Film Poster A Copy Of Mexican Film Poster After Lucia?

      By
      |

      Earlier this week, Taapsee Pannu shared the first poster of her forthcoming release, Thappad, followed by the unveiling of the trailer yesterday. While the trailer has received a lot of love, twitter is not happy with the film's poster. A fan pointed out on social media how the poster has been copied from a Mexican film.

      thappad poster

      The twitter user shared posters the 2012 release, After Lucia, alongside the poster of Taapsee Pannu's Thappad, to point out the striking resemblance between the two. Both posters show, the leading lady being slapped on their left cheek, with their hair while in the hair.

      Taapsee is known to slam trolls and is often referred to as 'the one who always has a befitting response'. To mock the makers and the actress, the twitter caption read, "Befitting response to After Lucia Poster by Tapsee Didi #ThappadTrailer #Thappad"

      Another film poster that caught similar attention this week was Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Many took to twitter and pointed out, that the poster is similar to critically-acclaimed Malayalam film Jallikattu. While others slammed the makers for unable to come up with something original.

      Thappad, has also caught quite the buzz due to its storyline. The film directed by Anubhav Sinha comes after the controversy over Kabir Singh's infamous slap scene. Many netizens have also claimed the film is a response to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Post-release, Sandeep had tired justify Shahid Kapoor's character slapping Kiara Advani's character, as an expression of love.

      Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, Thappad will release on February 28, 2020.

      Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Films Timeline And Every Look From Sooryavanshi To Bell Bottom

      Priyanka Chopra Has A Disney Princess Moment With Sister-In-Law Danielle Jonas

      Read more about: taapsee pannu thappad bollywood
      Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10:50 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 1, 2020
      • Jawaani Jaaneman First Day Box Office Collection
        Jawaani Jaaneman First Day Box Office Collection
      • Sri Reddy Calls Naga Shaurya, A Talented & Handsome Actor
        Sri Reddy Calls Naga Shaurya, A Talented & Handsome Actor
      • Madhu Lauds Priyanka For Carrying Off Her Grammy Dress
        Madhu Lauds Priyanka For Carrying Off Her Grammy Dress
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X