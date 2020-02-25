Thappad: Kumud Mishra Is All Praises For Taapsee Pannu And Anubhav Sinha

As one of the most talked-about films on the social media, Thappad inches towards the theatres, actor Kumud Mishra showers praises on Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha. Kumud Mishra, who portrays the role of Taapsee's on-screen father, lauds the actress and tells Ahmedabad Mirror, "She is instinctive; her acting process keeps changing with the moment, just like mine. She is a fantastic actress and I have never seen her in a role like this. Thappad is one of her finest works."

When asked what made him say 'yes' to Thappad, he said 'the brilliant script'. Hinting at domestic violence, Kumud adds, "We pretend that it isn't happening, but it is and unfortunately is considered normal."

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad throws light on domestic violence and how the domestic violence is not only associated with uneducated families.

Kumud Mishra, who has earlier worked with Anubhav Sinha in Mulk and Article 15, raves about the director and asserts that despite sharing a close bond with him, he likes to maintain a distance from him to allow the space for dialogue.

Kumud Mishra says, "For an actor, he is a wonderful director as he gives us creative freedom and is open to discussion. Unka alag hi jadoo hai. I'd drop everything to take up a role if he made the offer."

Thappad, which marks the second collaboration of Anubhav and Taapsee after Mulk, is all set to hit the theatres on February 28, 2020. The film also casts Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul and Tanvi Azim in the key roles.