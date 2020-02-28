Thappad Twitter Review: Neitzens Overwhelmed By Taapsee Pannu's Performance

Taapsee Pannu's recent release Thappad is garnering all the love in theatres today. The film, made on domestic violence and tolerance, is being appreciated by fans and critics alike. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad has captivated fans with Taapsee Pannu's flair.

The film has also been appreciated by fellow industry actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza, Patralekha and more. From calling it a must-watch to pitch-perfect, Thappad is sure to conquer the box office this weekend.

The film follows Taapsee's character Amrita, as she files for divorce from her husband (played by Pavail) after he slaps her during a house party, due to work-related stress.

Here is what the audience has to say about the Tappsee Pannu-starrer, post-release on Friday, February 28, 2020.

#Thappad is an important film and equally important is to sit back and understand the little, tiny and deep things which @anubhavsinha has tried to convey. The film has a lot to say and it says that in a good way. Though I am not sure how much will people understand it. — Gautam (@filmygautam) February 26, 2020

I saw #Thappad and wept through the movie. It especially delights me that this movie was made by a man @anubhavsinha and among many fine characters, my friend @taapsee as its lead shone. The film is brave and lifts the lid off silent, crushed & repressed female dreams. Do watch — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 18, 2020

Just completed #Thappad and it was just wowwwww! What a moral behind the movie. You have done a great job @taapsee as usual. Thank you for giving this type of movie. Every man and woman must watch this movie. 👍 — Dhameliya Dhruvil (@DDhruvil7) February 25, 2020

One word : IMPRESSIVE !@taapsee starrer #Thappad deals with patriarchal norms brilliantly without diverging it in other direction . Captures the pain and helplessness of Indian women who have been subjected to this prejudice ki ' Chalta hai' ! Top notch performances.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) February 26, 2020

We know from the trailer #Thappad is about a slap, a woman’s quest for justice on the grounds of domestic violence. But @anubhavsinha’s very effective film left me very uncomfortable. What kind of a man I am and have been? 1/2 — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) February 18, 2020

Have to say that #Thappad has left me so overwhelmed. A big #ThankYou for writing this, to @anubhavsinha for directing and @taapsee for acting in such a necessary film in today's times. https://t.co/r7Uq6HejFq — Shobha Sant (@ShobhaIyerSant) February 26, 2020

The film is expected to shine on the opening day and improve throughout the first weekend. With good reviews and word of mouth, the opening day box office collection is estimated at around Rs 2-3 crore. Thappad is not a solo release at the BO this week but will garner the audience's attention easily as compared to other releases like Guns of Banaras, Doordarshan, and more.

