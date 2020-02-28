    For Quick Alerts
      Thappad Twitter Review: Neitzens Overwhelmed By Taapsee Pannu's Performance

      Taapsee Pannu's recent release Thappad is garnering all the love in theatres today. The film, made on domestic violence and tolerance, is being appreciated by fans and critics alike. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad has captivated fans with Taapsee Pannu's flair.

      The film has also been appreciated by fellow industry actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza, Patralekha and more. From calling it a must-watch to pitch-perfect, Thappad is sure to conquer the box office this weekend.

      The film follows Taapsee's character Amrita, as she files for divorce from her husband (played by Pavail) after he slaps her during a house party, due to work-related stress.

      Here is what the audience has to say about the Tappsee Pannu-starrer, post-release on Friday, February 28, 2020.

      The film is expected to shine on the opening day and improve throughout the first weekend. With good reviews and word of mouth, the opening day box office collection is estimated at around Rs 2-3 crore. Thappad is not a solo release at the BO this week but will garner the audience's attention easily as compared to other releases like Guns of Banaras, Doordarshan, and more.

      Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 11:30 [IST]
