‘Thappad Will Expose The Elephant In The Room’: Says Taapsee Pannu, Referring To Domestic Violence

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming release Thappad is being hailed as a much needed Bollywood film to address domestic violence. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is about a husband and wife who seem to have nothing wrong in their marriage, but one slap changes everything. Taapsee believes that domestic violence is the elephant in the room and Thappad will expose it.

Taapsee told PTI, "The film is not just about domestic violence. It is just one trigger. There is a dialogue in the film which says 'I can suddenly see all the unfair things that I did not notice earlier'. So Thappad (slap) is a trigger and suddenly you see these things that were taken for granted in a relationship."

She continued to say that they are trying to bring out the elephant in the room through the film. She is eager to see how many discussions or how many awkward silences Thappad will give rise to.

Taapsee added that setting the film in an urban, upper-middle class family context was a conscious choice to counter the common notion that domestic violence happens only in houses where people are uneducated. "This happens in educated families as well. It is happening with three women out of five," she said.

She also spoke about how women are told to deal with things differently than men. "It is like there is a (separate) to-do list for both women and men that is expected from them in a relationship. Who decided this? Did you just blindly follow what was told to you? It is not a mistake of any one person but of everyone as a society that we are trying to normalize it," she said.

Apart from Taapsee, Thappad also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul and Kumud Mishra. It releases on February 28.

