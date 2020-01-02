The Big Bull First Poster: Abhishek Bachchan Turns Into 'The Man Who Sold Dreams To India'

After staying away from the arc lights for a while, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with The Big Bull. The actor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Speaking about The Big Bull, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the movie today. Abhishek shared the poster and wrote, "The Big Bull! The man who sold dreams to India."

In the still, Bachchan Jr. is seen sporting a moustache and a pair of glasses and many rings on his fingers.

Reportedly, The Big Bull is based on India's biggest securities scams of 1992. Rumours suggest that his character is loosely inspired by Harshad Mehta, who fell from grace after the stock market scam in 1992. Mehta was referred to as 'The Big Bull'.

This Abhishek Bachchan starrer is co-produced by Ajay Devgn who too shared this poster and wrote, "#TheBigBull The man who sold dreams to India."

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the movie also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Sohum Shah.

Speaking about Abhishek Bachchan, the actor has some interesting projects lined up next which include Shah Rukh Khan's co-production, Bob Biswas will be helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and Anurag Basu's crime-anthology Ludo which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

