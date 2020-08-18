The Big Bull: Ileana D'Cruz Unveils Her First Look From Abhishek Bachchan And Ajay Devgn Film

The makers of the upcoming crime-thriller film The Big Bull have unveiled the first look poster of Ileana D'Cruz from the movie. The intriguing poster shows, Ileana in a serious look gazing away from the camera. She can be seen wearing a black salwar suit with silver oxidised earrings. While her hair is tied in a bun, she can also be seen wearing round spectacles.

Sharing the look, Ileana said on Twitter, "Excited to be a part of the world of The Big Bull: The Man who sold dreams to India. #TheBigBull a crime drama that shook the financial fabric of the country will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyplusHSVIP."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn shared her first look saying the film will shake the financial fabric of India. The tweet read, "Here is the first look of Ileana D'Cruz from The Big Bull! #TheBigBull a crime drama that shook the financial fabric of India will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex."

The Big Bull Is Ileana And Abhishek's Second Project With Ajay Devgn Apart from Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'cruz the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan in the leading role, who also shared the first look. Earlier, Abhishek had announced that the film will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar with the VIP Multiplex feature. The film is said to be a retailing of stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life involving his financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990. Hansal Mehta's Case1992 Is Also Based On Harshad Mehta Earlier this week, director Hansal Mehta also unveiled a teaser of his SonyLIV original titled, Case 1992 based on ca's financial crimes. According to reports, stockbroker Harshad Mehta orchestrated a scandal of Rs 500-crore in 1992. It reportedly also led to the exposure of many loopholes in the functioning of the stock market and banks. The Big Bull Set To Release In October 2020 Coming back to The Big Bull, this is the second time Abhishek Bachchan, as well as, Ileana will be working with Ajay Devgn. While Abhishek starred with Ajay in Bol Bachchan, Ileana worked with Devgn in Raid. This time, Ileana could be seen playing the journalist Sucheta Dalal. Bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, the film will release on Disney+ Hotstar in October 2020.

